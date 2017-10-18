Toledo police looking for credit card thieves - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police looking for credit card thieves

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for two women involved in the theft of a credit card. 

Police say the women took a credit card during a burglary on Van Buren Avenue and then later used the card.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

