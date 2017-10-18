Two-vehicle injury crash sends three to hospital

A two-vehicle injury crash left three people in the hospital in Hancock County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 313 in Liberty Township around 9 a.m.

Police say 21-year-old Emily Spence of Findlay was headed northbound on County Road 9 and failed to stop at the stop sign on County Road 313.

Police say Spence hit a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Gary Ruppright of Findlay.

Spence, Ruppright, and Ruppright’s passenger Nancy Ruppright were taken to Blanchard Valley hospital with unknown injuries.

