Security at Rogers High School increased

Rumors circulating a possible incident at Rogers High School last Wednesday will increase security at the high school starting October 18.

TPS Security and Toledo Police are working together to investigate the matter.

At the time there is no evidence to show that the rumors are credible however the extra security will be enforced as a precaution.

The district's Deputy Superintendent, Mr. Brian Murphy, sent out a letter saying "Student and staff safety is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools and that is why additional security measures are being taken."

