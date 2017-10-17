Trial begins for man accused of shooting and paralyzing another

A jury has been selected to determine a man's fate who prosecutors say played games in court for over a year to avoid going to trial.

The jury was seated Tuesday to decide if Jackie Leu is responsible for shooting and paralyzing another man.

Since being charged with attempted murder, along with other felonies in the summer of 2016, Leu fired several attorneys which delayed the case until now.

The prosecuting attorney told the jury that an argument outside of an east Toledo bar in June 2016 lead to TJ Dupont being shot and paralyzed by Leu.

In their opening statements, the defense explained to the jury that they don't believe Toledo Police Investigators followed up on all leads in this case and that Leu was the trigger man.

"This trial is about Jackie Leu, but think about the 25-year-old who had his life turned upside down," said Prosecuting Attorney, Clint Wasserman.

"This case is about T.J. in a small way. This case is about how and why it happened," explained Defense Attorney Dilabbio.

TJ Dupont, the victim in the case, will be called as a witness by the state along with friends that were him that evening.

The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

