Findlay rededicates Dorney Plaza after $500K investment

Dorney Plaza, Findlay's civic center, had gone three decades since the last improvement to the area.

That changed Tuesday when the city held a re-dedication ceremony to Dorney Plaza.

Dorney Plaza was named in honor of Dale Dorney, a long time financial supporter of the city. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, which was established by a contribution form Dorney after his death, wanted to make sure his namesake was beautified.

The total renovation cost was $500,000. Of that half-million dollars, the city paid $250,000 and Hancock County paid $75,000.

The open plaza features new paving stones, a central seating area and new lighting. There are also several young trees that could become an attraction themselves once they mature.

"We've got the Japanese cherry trees planted, and we feel very positive about those," said Kathy Kreuchauf of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. "Number one they're beautiful. And they also represent the relationship that Findlay has with the Japanese community and the businesses here."

Dorney Plaza will now be the home of the official city of Findlay Christmas tree during the holidays.

