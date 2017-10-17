University of Findlay All Hazards Training Center receives $950K grant

A federal gr ant will help train first responders at the University of Findlay and will help a local training center teach important skills all across the country.

The University of Findlay's All Hazards Training Center acts as a training grounds for UF undergraduates and local first responders but they also often travel to communities across the country.

Last year they held 86 classes with a mobile tank that taught 1,800 first responders what to do during a train derailment oil or flammable liquid leak.

"This might be an introduction to them to rail car emergency response, specifically with crude oil and flammable liquids," said Kevin Smith, Program Development Director of the center.

The center recently received a Department of Transportation gr ant of $950,000 to hold 120 classes over the next two years within an 800 mile radius of Findlay.

The classes will give those first responders an understanding of what critical steps need to be taken when they arrive at a spill scene before hazmat crews arrive.

"That first 15 minutes, half hour, hour is really critical in the response mode, so they really need to know what they're dealing with. How to stay safe, how to keep people safe and how to keep properties safe, things like that," said Randy Van Dyne, the director of the center.

Though the gr ant will pay for the traveling class, VanDyne said they would be happy to hold as many classes in Ohio as possible.

More information on how to can sign up for one of those 120 classes, can be found here.

