TPS teacher accused of improperly touch high school student

A Toledo Public Schools social studies teacher was placed on paid leave Tuesday evening.

A statement from TPS said it’s because of allegations that Todd Dewhurst violated Board Policy and professional conduct.

A parent of a Scott High School student accused Dewhurst of improperly touching his daughter. Dewhurst is also accused of having what the parent called improper conversations with her.

The TPS statement said Dewhurst will remain on administrative leave until an internal investigation is performed.

