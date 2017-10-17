TPS teacher accused of improperly touch high school student

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule violations.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A federal grant will help train first responders at the University of Findlay. The money will help a training center teach important skills all across the country.More >>
A federal grant will help train first responders at the University of Findlay. The money will help a training center teach important skills all across the country.More >>
Dorney Plaza, Findlay's civic center, had gone three decades since the last improvement to the area.More >>
Dorney Plaza, Findlay's civic center, had gone three decades since the last improvement to the area.More >>
A jury has been selected to determine a man's fate who prosecutors say played games in court for over a year to avoid going to trial.More >>
A jury has been selected to determine a man's fate who prosecutors say played games in court for over a year to avoid going to trial.More >>
Many are pushing for the lake to be declared impaired under the Clean Water Act, including Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.More >>
Many are pushing for the lake to be declared impaired under the Clean Water Act, including Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.More >>
A Toledo Public Schools social studies teacher was placed on paid leave Tuesday evening.More >>
A Toledo Public Schools social studies teacher was placed on paid leave Tuesday evening.More >>