Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge kicks off with a party

The Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge is a grind for all involved, particularly for the competitors who make radical changes to their lives for their lives. Over the next eight months, more than 300 people will work out, diet and push themselves towards a longer, healthier life.

But before the hardships, the challenge officially kicked off with a party at Super Fitness for all of those participants.

At the party, participants receive gift packets, a t-shirt and step on the scale for their initial weigh-in.

The party also serves as chance for participants to meet each other and their trainers. It serves as the first step that leads to a better life.

The first challenge is in November and the next weigh-in is in January.

