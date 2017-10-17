Family of missing man pleads for those with information to come forward

A Toledo family is fearing the worst after a 64-year-old man vanished in July.

When Alvin Darrow Jr.'s family reported him missing on July 28, they found his house left open. His dogs had not care. His wallet and car were both still there.

"I was just devastated," Darrow's sister Cheryl Bonk said. "That is totally unlike him. And when all this happened, I realized something really bad has happened because he would never leave in that situation."

Police say they are investigating Darrow's disappearance as a missing person's case, but they are not ruling out foul play. The family believes foul play must be involved.

"It's just a hurtful feeling knowing someone has done something with him and he is gone," Bonk said.

Darrow's family is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who comes forward with information on his disappearance. That money is in addition to money offered by Crime Stopper for tips leading to an arrest.

"We want this to end," Bonk said. "We want him found so that we can bury him properly and have a closing to this situation."

If you know anything about Darrow's disappearance, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

