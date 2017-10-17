$500k grant to help at-risk kids in Ohio

Money is on the way to help at-risk kids in Ohio.

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced his office is getting a $500,000 grant. Funding from this grant will better identify child victims, access existing services and improve links to resources.

A statewide training plan will also be developed along with a report for long-term solutions.

