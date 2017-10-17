When Is The First Freeze?

This has been a warm October. In fact, the second warmest start to October in Toledo history.
If you look through Toledo history, October 17th is the average date for a first freeze. The earlier was in mid-September with the latest first freeze ever was in mid-November.
That average first date will come and go with warm weather forecasted through the upcoming weekend. Chances are our first freeze is not that far away though. A big pattern change is coming before the end of the month.
