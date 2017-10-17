TARTA wants public input on proposed changes

A series of public hearings of what the community thinks about TARTA's proposed changes kick off Tuesday.

Some of the changes include improvements increasing bus routes to every 30 or 60 minutes that are scheduled to be effective at the beginning of January.

The first meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the TARPS facility on Knapp Street.

There will be another meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the same location.

