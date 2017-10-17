Toledo motorcycle cop crashes after chase

A Toledo Motorcycle cop was injured in an after a chase Tuesday afternoon on Monroe Street.

Police on scene said the officer saw a person driving recklessly and began to chase the driver.

The traffic on Monroe Street was very heavy with frequent stops and slowdowns at the time so when the officer braked, the rear wheel locked and caused the bike to go down.

As the motorcycle went down down it hit a passing car, but only caused minor damages to the car and bike.

The officer hit his head on the pavement but was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

TPD has not released the name of the officer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved..