Health Dept. lifts recreational advisory for Maumee River

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department lifted their recreational advisory for the Maumee River.

Health officials issued the advisory on September 21 as blue-green algae crept into the river. They now say the bloom is no longer present.

The officials say those using the river should remain vigilant to signs of algae bloom in all public waters.

The department says visitors should avoid activities involving swallowing or inhaling droplets if there are signs of a bloom.

