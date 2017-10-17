Health Dept. lifts recreational advisory for Maumee River

Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule violations.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A series of public hearings of what the community thinks about TARTA's proposed changes kick off Tuesday.More >>
A series of public hearings of what the community thinks about TARTA's proposed changes kick off Tuesday.More >>
A Toledo Motorcycle cop was injured in an after a chase Tuesday afternoon on Monroe Street. Police on scene said the officer saw a person driving recklessly and began to chase the driver.More >>
A Toledo Motorcycle cop was injured in an after a chase Tuesday afternoon on Monroe Street. Police on scene said the officer saw a person driving recklessly and began to chase the driver.More >>
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department lifted their recreational advisory for the Maumee River.More >>
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department lifted their recreational advisory for the Maumee River.More >>
Drivers in the downtown area may have ran into unexpected road closures Tuesday morning at Summit and Monroe Street or at Summit and Washington.More >>
Drivers in the downtown area may have ran into unexpected road closures Tuesday morning at Summit and Monroe Street or at Summit and Washington.More >>