Caregivers raising children received free groceries

Grandparents and relatives who are raising children received free groceries Tuesday.

More than 400 people received $20 worth of local fresh fruits and veggies.

This type of event happens twice a month and is done through the area office on aging. It received a $70,000 check for the initiative from the Wal-Mart foundation.

"Having extra produce available for them, that's nutritious and healthy and helping them to promote healthful meals for not only themselves but for the children in their care. We just felt it was really important to make sure that we help be that bridge for families that might need a little bit of extra produce," said Arcelia Armstrong, a coordinator for the event.

There are a few requirements to get the free produce.

Caregivers must be 60, registered participants of the kinship navigator's program and be pre-registered.

