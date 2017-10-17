Contractor hits gas line, causes road closures downtown

Drivers in the downtown area may have ran into unexpected road closures Tuesday morning at Summit and Monroe Street or at Summit and Washington.

The department of utilities and the department of transportation said a contractor accidentally hit a gas line.

The marking indicating the location of the gas line was six feet away from where it should have been,

