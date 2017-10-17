BGSU, Ohio's Treasurer teach high school students financial lessons

Local credit unions partnered with Bowling Green State University and Ohio's Treasurer to help set young people on the right financial path.

Hundreds of high school students took a field trip to BGSU Tuesday, to learn important life lessons through an interactive game.

Students took away lessons that touched on buying homes, getting insurance and paying bills.

More than 500 high school students from 18 northwest Ohio schools participated.

