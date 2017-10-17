BGSU, Ohio's Treasurer teach high school students financial less - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU, Ohio's Treasurer teach high school students financial lessons

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Local credit unions partnered with Bowling Green State University and Ohio's Treasurer to help set young people on the right financial path. 

Hundreds of high school students took a field trip to BGSU Tuesday, to learn important life lessons through an interactive game.

Students took away lessons that touched on buying homes, getting insurance and paying bills. 

More than 500 high school students from 18 northwest Ohio schools participated. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • When Is The First Freeze?

    When Is The First Freeze?

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:03:27 GMT
    This has been a warm October. In fact, the second warmest start to October in Toledo history.  If you look through Toledo history, October 17th is the average date for a first freeze. The earlier was in mid-September with the latest first freeze ever was in mid-November.  That average first date will come and go with warm weather forecasted through the upcoming weekend. Chances are our first freeze is not that far away though. A big pattern change is coming before...More >>
    This has been a warm October. In fact, the second warmest start to October in Toledo history.  If you look through Toledo history, October 17th is the average date for a first freeze. The earlier was in mid-September with the latest first freeze ever was in mid-November.  That average first date will come and go with warm weather forecasted through the upcoming weekend. Chances are our first freeze is not that far away though. A big pattern change is coming before...More >>

  • TARTA wants public input on proposed changes

    TARTA wants public input on proposed changes

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:56:10 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A series of public hearings of what the community thinks about TARTA's proposed changes kick off Tuesday. 

    More >>

    A series of public hearings of what the community thinks about TARTA's proposed changes kick off Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • First Alert Forecast: Dry, sunny weather for the rest of the week

    First Alert Forecast: Dry, sunny weather for the rest of the week

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.

    More >>

    By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly