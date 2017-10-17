Brothers accused participating in June murder accept plea deal

Two brother accused in a shooting that led to their friend's death plead guilty Tuesday.

Rashawn and Paul Pickle, both suspected gang members, were arrested on charges of participating in a criminal game in June in the death of Kidon McCalebb. They were later indicted on murder charges.

The brothers took a plea deal, one receiving nine years in prison while the other received seven years behind bars.

Travon Smith is the accused trigger man. He is in jail on murder charges.

