Teen found guilty in the murder of a 16-year-old in north Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Teen found guilty in the murder of a 16-year-old in north Toledo

Darnell Bryant-Bey in court. (Source: WTOL) Darnell Bryant-Bey in court. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A teen have been found guilty of the murder of another teen.

A jury determined that Darnell Bryant-Bey, 17, is guilty of murder in the death of Sheldon Hicks

Police say Bryant-Bey was with two other people when one of them opened fire on Hicks and another person in north Toledo in July. 

Several witnesses were called to the stand during the trial, including a friend Hicks who was with Hicks when he was shot. 

The jury agreed on the verdict on Wednesday.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly