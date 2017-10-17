Police say the victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

Police say the men stole all the money from the cash register of a north Toledo carryout.

Police say the men stole all the money from the cash register of a north Toledo carryout.

Police say the man is charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old in north Toledo.

Police say the man is charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old in north Toledo.

Teen found guilty in the murder of a 16-year-old in north Toledo

Teen found guilty in the murder of a 16-year-old in north Toledo

A teen have been found guilty of the murder of another teen.

A jury determined that Darnell Bryant-Bey, 17, is guilty of murder in the death of Sheldon Hicks.

Police say Bryant-Bey was with two other people when one of them opened fire on Hicks and another person in north Toledo in July.

Several witnesses were called to the stand during the trial, including a friend Hicks who was with Hicks when he was shot.

The jury agreed on the verdict on Wednesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.