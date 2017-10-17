Recipe 10: Chicken Marsala - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 10: Chicken Marsala

By Kelly Heidbreder


Ingredients:

  • 3, 6 oz chicken breasts 
  • 1 cup fresh mushrooms (sliced) 
  • 1 tablespoon oil 
  • ½ cup of sweet marsala wine 
  • ½ cup chicken stock 
  • ½ cup beef stock 
  • Pinch of chiffonade basil 
  • 2 tablespoons corn starch 
  • ¼ cup cold water
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Butterfly the chicken so you have six, 3 oz. pieces then season with salt and pepper.
  2. In a hot sauté pan, carefully add the oil then place the six pieces of chicken in the hot pan.
  3. Flip chicken over after about 1 minute then add the sliced mushrooms and cook for about 1 more minute.
  4. Carefully add the marsala wine.
  5. Once that reduces by about ½ (1 minute), add the chicken stock and beef stock.
  6. While that is simmering, mix the cornstarch and water together and slowly add to the sauce until you get the correct consistency.
  7. Once it is thickened to your liking, add the chiffonade basil and serve with your favorite side dish.
