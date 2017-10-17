Recipe 9: Vegetarian California Melt - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 9: Vegetarian California Melt

By Kelly Heidbreder
Veggie California Melt (Source: WTOL) Veggie California Melt (Source: WTOL)

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices of whole grain bread (lightly toasted) 
  • 1 avocado (sliced) 
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms (sautéed) 
  • 1/3 cup sliced toasted almonds
  • 1 vine-ripened tomato (sliced into 4 slices) 
  • Swiss cheese 
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Lay the toasted bread out on a baking sheet.
  2. Top each one with ¼ of the avocado, sautéed mushrooms, toasted almonds and tomato slices and salt and pepper.
  3. Top each slice with Swiss cheese.
  4. Place sandwiches in preheated oven and bake until the cheese is melted. Serve.

?Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly