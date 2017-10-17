TPD looking to identify purse thieves - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking to identify purse thieves

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking to identify two women involved in a theft.

Police say two women stole a purse from a location on Parkwood Avenue.

Police say the women then used the victim's stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly