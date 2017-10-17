Police say the vet was forced to euthanize the woman's dog after it suffered untreated wounds for four days.

Police say the vet was forced to euthanize the woman's dog after it suffered untreated wounds for four days.

The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.

The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.

Reward offered for capture of man wanted for the rape, murder of 1-year-old

Reward offered for capture of man wanted for the rape, murder of 1-year-old

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

TPD looking to identify purse thieves

TPD looking to identify purse thieves

Police say the man is charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old in north Toledo.

Police say the man is charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old in north Toledo.

Second day of the trial of an accused murderer begins

Second day of the trial of an accused murderer begins

Toledo police are looking to identify two women involved in a theft.

Police say two women stole a purse from a location on Parkwood Avenue.

Police say the women then used the victim's stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.