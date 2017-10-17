Recipe 8: Key West Tuna Lettuce Wraps - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 8: Key West Tuna Lettuce Wraps

By Kelly Heidbreder
Ingredients:

  • 2, 5 oz cans Albacore Tuna in olive oil 
  • 2 mangos (peeled, pitted and finely diced) 
  • ¼ cup mint, chopped 
  • ¼ cup walnuts (chopped) 
  • ¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes (chopped) 
  • 1 lime (cut into wedges) 
  • 8 limestone lettuce leaves 
  • 4 strawberries (finely diced)

Directions

  1. Place tuna, mango, mint, walnuts, and coconut flakes in a medium bowl, tossing lightly to combine.
  2. Spoon mixture onto lettuce leaves.
  3. Squeeze lime over top.
  4. Roll up and serve immediately.

