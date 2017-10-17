Ohio senator announces resignation

A Hancock County legislator will no longer represent the community in Columbus.

State senator Cliff Hite abruptly resigned as the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Ohio State President Larry Obholf issued this statement on Hite's resignation:

Senator Hite submitted his resignation to me on Monday evening, and I accepted it, effective immediately. I will announce an application process for selecting a replacement to the 1st Senate District seat by the end of the week.

Hite has served in the state Senate since 2011.

There is no word on why he decided to step down.

