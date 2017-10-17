Complainant says former state senator Hite repeatedly asked to have affair

A Hancock County legislator will no longer represent the community in Columbus.

State senator Cliff Hite abruptly resigned as the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, first citing family and health as reasons for his departure.

Now, he admits the resignation is due to inappropriate conversations and behaviors he had with a fellow state employee.

Hite said in a statement that he would ask the employee for hugs and would talk to her in a way that was "not appropriate for a married man."

In a complaint, a fellow state employee says that Hite repeatedly tried to convince her to have an affair with him and that he was a "grown man with needs". (Read the full complaint below.)

Hite said he apologizes for his behavior, and wife Diane said she forgives him for his mistake.

Read the full statement here:

Statements from Cliff and Diane Hite. pic.twitter.com/2WlpA2uh1q — Cliff Hite (@Cliff_Hite) October 18, 2017

Ohio State President Larry Obhof issued this statement on Hite's resignation:

Senator Hite submitted his resignation to me on Monday evening, and I accepted it, effective immediately. I will announce an application process for selecting a replacement to the 1st Senate District seat by the end of the week.

Obhof said the goal is to pick Hite's replacement by the end of the week.

Hite has served in the state Senate since 2011.

In mid-September, the Findlay Courier reported that Hite told the Findlay Kiwanis Club that he planned to run for re-election in 2018.

Hite served three terms in the Ohio House before he was appointed to the Senate. He had recently been working on legislation related to wind farm setback regulations.

He was a former teacher and high school football coach who also played at the University of Kentucky.

The complete complaint filed against Hite can be read here:

