Recipe 6: Chicken Picatta

Ingredients:

Directions:

Butterfly the chicken so you have six 3 oz pieces then season with salt and pepper.

In a hot sauté pan, carefully add the oil then place the six pieces of chicken in the hot pan.

Flip chicken over after about 1 minute then add the sliced mushrooms, artichokes, capers, and garlic.

Cook for another minute then add the white wine.

Once that reduces by about half (1 minute), add the chicken stock.

While that is simmering, mix the cornstarch and water together and slowly add to the sauce until you get the correct consistency.