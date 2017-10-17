Recipe 6: Chicken Picatta - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 6: Chicken Picatta

By Kelly Heidbreder
Chicken Picatta (Source: WTOL) Chicken Picatta (Source: WTOL)

Ingredients:

  • 3 (6 oz) chicken breasts
  • 1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • ¼ cup quartered artichoke hearts
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 cup chicken stock, ½ cup white wine
  • Pinch of minced fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • ¼ cup cold water
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lemon cut in half

Directions:

  1. Butterfly the chicken so you have six 3 oz pieces then season with salt and pepper.
  2. In a hot sauté pan, carefully add the oil then place the six pieces of chicken in the hot pan.
  3. Flip chicken over after about 1 minute then add the sliced mushrooms, artichokes, capers, and garlic.
  4. Cook for another minute then add the white wine.
  5. Once that reduces by about half (1 minute), add the chicken stock.
  6. While that is simmering, mix the cornstarch and water together and slowly add to the sauce until you get the correct consistency.
  7. Once it is thickened to your liking, add the fresh parsley, squeeze in the lemon, and serve with your favorite side dish.

?Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly