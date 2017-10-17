Recipe 5: Creamy Red Pepper and Feta Linguine - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 5: Creamy Red Pepper and Feta Linguine

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Red Pepper Feta Linguine

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1 small onion, chopped 
  • 2 to 3 garlic cloves (peeled and chopped) 
  • One 16oz jar roasted red peppers (drained and chopped) 
  • ½ cup low-sodium chicken stock or vegetable stock 
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese or a 6 oz block 
  • 1 pound whole-wheat fettuccine 
  • Salt and pepper 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Directions:

  1. Heat the oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Sauté onion and garlic until soft, about 10 minutes.
  3. Add roasted red peppers and sauté until  heated through.
  4. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
  5. Place mixture in the bowl of a food processor with stock and all but 2 tablespoons of the feta.
  6. Process until combined and smooth, about 30 seconds.
  7. Cook pasta according to package directions.
  8. Drain, reserving ½ cup pasta water.
  9. Toss pasta with sauce, adding pasta water by the tablespoon, if needed.
  10. Sauce should cling nicely to pasta.
  11. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Divide among pasta bowl. Sprinkle with parsley and remaining feta cheese.

