Recipe 4: Baked Coconut Shrimp with Habanero Dipping Sauce

By Kelly Heidbreder
Ingredients:

Habanero Sauce:  

  • 1 cup orange marmalade 
  • habanero pepper (minced) 

Shrimp:

  • 6 tablespoons plain panko breadcrumbs 
  • ½ cup flaked unsweetened coconut 
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 
  • 2 large egg whites 
  • 1 pound large 16/20 count shrimp (peeled with tails left on, deveined, butterflied and patted dry) 
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.
  2. To make the dipping sauce: Combine the two ingredients only adding a little of the habanero at a time so you can see how hot you want it.
  3. To make the shrimp: Combine the coconut, panko and flour in a bowl or baking dish.
  4. Beat the egg whites in a medium bowl until slightly frothy.
  5. Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and pepper.
  6. Add to the egg whites and toss to coat. Lift each shrimp from the egg whites, letting the excess drip off the shrimp, and then coat in the crumb mixture, pressing to adhere.
  7. Place the shrimp on the baking sheet in a single layer. Lightly spray with nonstick spray.
  8. Bake until the shrimp are golden on the outside and opaque in the center, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with the dipping sauce.

