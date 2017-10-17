Recipe 4: Baked Coconut Shrimp with Habanero Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

Habanero Sauce:

Shrimp:

1 pound large 16/20 count shrimp (peeled with tails left on, deveined, butterflied and patted dry)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

To make the dipping sauce: Combine the two ingredients only adding a little of the habanero at a time so you can see how hot you want it.

To make the shrimp: Combine the coconut, panko and flour in a bowl or baking dish.

Beat the egg whites in a medium bowl until slightly frothy.

Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and pepper.

Add to the egg whites and toss to coat. Lift each shrimp from the egg whites, letting the excess drip off the shrimp, and then coat in the crumb mixture, pressing to adhere.

Place the shrimp on the baking sheet in a single layer. Lightly spray with nonstick spray.