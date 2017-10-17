Recipe 3: Skinny Green Bean Casserole - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 3: Skinny Green Bean Casserole

By Kelly Heidbreder
Skinny Green Bean Casserole (Source: WTOL)

Ingredients:

  • 3-4 medium shallots (in their skins) 
  • Kosher salt (1 ½ teaspoons) 
  • 1 pound fresh green beans (stemmed and halved crosswise) 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms (sliced, about 4 cups) 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 
  • 1 ½ cups mushroom, vegetable or chicken broth 
  • 3 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • Vegetable cooking spray 
  • 1 cup fresh bread crumbs.

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Put the shallots (in their skins) on a small baking dish, roast until soft, about 30 minutes.
  2. When cool enough to handle, skin and coarsely chop the shallots. Set aside.
  3. Bring a medium-large saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add kosher salt, to taste. Add the green beans, and cook, uncovered, until crisp-tender and bright green, about 3 minutes.
  4. Drain the beans in the colander and rinse with cold water. Transfer the bean to a large bowl.
  5. In the same saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, season with 1 teaspoon salt, cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add the mushrooms to the beans.
  6. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, until golden, about 2 minutes.
  7. Slowly whisk in the broth, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Add the shallots, 1 teaspoon of the thyme, and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.
  8. Pour the sauce over the vegetables and stir to combine evenly.

