ProMedica announces $50 million program to revitalize Toledo area

ProMedica announced Tuesday its new 10-year, $50 million initiative to help revitalize metro Toledo and the surrounding communities.

A significant portion of the investment includes a $28.5 million gift from Carolee Ebeid and her late husband Russell Ebeid.

The Ebeid Promise, named in honor of Russell Ebeid, is a program to designed to strengthen neighborhoods by addressing the social determinants of health with a focus on health, education, jobs and family stability.

ProMedica plans to rename Toledo Children's Hospital to honor Ebeid, as a large portion of their gift will go toward assisting children.

"This naming is a tribute to Mr. Ebied for his years of service as a ProMedica trustee and support of our community. He had a vision for Toledo and it will live on through the Ebeid Promise and our children's hospital," said Randy Oostra, ProMedica president and CEO.

The Ebeid Promise is a long-term investment that will start in the UpTown neighborhood in the first year and will later expand along Toledo's Monroe Corridor near ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

ProMedica says the vast majority of residents in the UpTown area live in poverty, where more than one in four adults have not completed high school.

"We are deeply grateful to the Ebeid family for this gift and look forward to using it to make real change, strengthen collaboration and improve the quality of life across our region. As an anchor institution, ProMedica has a vested interest in ensuring the success of our city and region. As we've seen significant reinvestment in Toledo's core business district, we are also committed to ensuring that the neighborhoods that surround downtown also thrive. We look forward to working with community residents, non-profit organizations, education, government and business communities on this initiative," said Oostra.

In addition to the Ebeid gift, $21.5 million is also expected to go toward the Ebeid Promise initiative, coming from combined community fundraising and matched investments from ProMedica.

For more information, visit here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.