TARTA asks for public input on proposed service changes

TARTA wants to know what you think about its proposed changes.

There public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss changes to the transportation service.

These changes include increased bus routes for all TARTA weekday fixed-line services to every 30 or 60 minutes during the daytime in downtown.

The current route connections occur every 30 to 50 minutes in the evenings and weekends.

The change would allow for nearly all routes to meet at once on Jackson Street so riders can catch other buses at the same time and location.

The adjustments to the routes would be as follows:

1/4 Ottawa Hills/Sylvania/Sylvania Twp Call-A-Ride— NO CHANGES

2 (formerly 2M/H) Franklin Park via Toledo Hospital— adjust schedule for lineup and routing changes with access to ProMedica Toledo Hospital on all trips; rename 2H/M to 2

3 North/South Crosstown— NO CHANGES

5 (formerly 5R) Dorr via UT Main Campus/Wal-Mart— adjust schedule for lineup and routing changes; no access to the Independence/Nebraska/Richards loop; UT Transit Center outbound only

6N/S King Road/City of Sylvania— NO CHANGES

8/29 Maumee/Waterville Call-A-Ride— adjust Waterville Call-A-Ride hours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

10 Rossford Call-A-Ride— adjust schedule for lineup changes

10L Rossford via Hollywood Casino— NO CHANGES

12 (formerly 12/13) Front/Starr)— adjust schedule for lineup and routing changes; all trips clockwise; rename 12/13 to 12

14 (formerly 11/14) East Broadway/Oak — adjust schedule for lineup and routing changes; all trips clockwise direction; rename 11/14 to 14

— 15A Summit/Suder/Alexis— adjust schedule for lineup changes

15E Summit/Point Place via Alexis— adjust schedule for lineup changes

16 Alexis via Meijer— adjust schedule for lineup changes

17B Lagrange/Bennett via Miracle Mile— adjust schedule for lineup changes

17E Lagrange/Eleanor via Miracle Mile— adjust schedule for lineup changes

19F Cherry/Franklin Park— adjust schedule for lineup and routing changes; no access to Laskey/Secor

19T Cherry/Tremainsville— adjust schedule lineup and routing changes to absorb Laskey/Secor

20F (formerly 24) Central Ave/Franklin Park Mall— adjust schedule and routing for lineup changes; absorb route 24 between Downtown and Delaware/Detroit; no access to ProMedica Toledo Hospital; modify routing to Franklin Park via Central/Talmadge; no access to Executive Parkway/Secor Rd

20M Central/Meijer Drive— adjusted schedule for lineup changes

20W (formerly 24T) Ottawa Hills via Westgate— Ottawa Hills via Westgate; adjusted schedule for lineup changes; rename 24T to 20W

20 (formerly 20/24) Central/Westgate/Wal-Mart— no route or schedule changes; rename 20/24 to 20

22 Bancroft via UT Campus/Franklin Park— adjust schedule for lineup changes; no access to Harvest/Sylvania

26D Berdan/Douglas/Miracle Mile— adjust schedule for lineup changes

26L Lewis/Alexis/Miracle Mile— adjust schedule for lineup changes

27H Nebraska/Hill-Reynolds— adjust schedule for lineup changes

27N Nebraska/South-Reynolds (formerly Airport-Wenz) — adjust schedule for lineup and routing changes; no access to Reynolds/Angola/Wenz/Airport loop: to be covered by route 32H

28 Indiana/Smead/Oakwood (formerly 28/30) — adjust lineup schedule and routing; clockwise direction with 28/30; rename to 28

29X Waterville Express— NO CHANGES

31G Glendale/Southwyck— adjust schedule for lineup changes

31H Heatherdowns/Southwyck— adjust schedule for lineup changes

32H South/Airport via Home Depot— adjust schedule for lineup and routing changes; no access to Southwyck Blvd; add Reynolds/Angola/Wenz/Airport loo

32R UTMC/Southwyck— adjust schedule for lineup changes

34 Detroit/Byrne/Western via UTMC— adjust schedule for lineup changes

35 Airport/Maumee-Arrowhead— NO CHANGES

39 Franklin Park/City of Sylvania— NO CHANGES

39M Monroe/Sylvania-Centennial— NO CHANGES

41 Glendale-Southland/Maumee-Arrowhead— adjust schedule and Downtown routing

43 Maumee-Arrowhead/Western via UTMC— NO CHANGES

44X St. Luke’s Hospital— NO CHANGES

School Day Routes

11A/B East Broadway Crosstown— NO CHANGES

18A/B/C Sylvania Avenue Crosstown— NO CHANGES

20A/B Upton Avenue Crosstown— NO CHANGES

27A/B/C Reynolds Road Crosstown— NO CHANGES

34A/B/C Airport Highway Crosstown— NO CHANGES

36A/B Hawley Crosstown— adjusted afternoon schedule

37A/B Central Avenue Crosstown— NO CHANGES

The changes would go into effect on January 7 of next year.

You can tell TARTA what you think on Tuesday at main library of The McMaster Family Center for Lifelong Learning at 12:30 p.m, or at the TARPS Facility at 6 p.m.

Wednesday's hearing will also be held at the TARPS Facility at 12:30 p.m.

Visit here for more information.

