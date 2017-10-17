Ply Gem Windows look for first, second shift workers

Looking for a job opportunity? Ply Gem Windows in Walbridge might be just the ticket for you.

The local home improvement and construction supplier is holding a job fair on Tuesday for first and second shift production associates.

As part of the job fair you will have the opportunity to tour the plant, so you are asked to dress casually in jeans, t-shirts and tennis shoes.

You will also be asked to take a drug test that will not be a urine test, conducted by Cardinal Staffing down the road from the plant, and take a ruler test.

You must pass the ruler test in order to receive an interview.

Those interested can apply at the plant, located on 30499 Tracy Road, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.