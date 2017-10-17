When Your Rain Chances Return

Get comfortable, we're settling into a warm and dry stretch of weather that will last through the next several days.
Nearly all of your weekend stays clear and warm as well, at least until Sunday evening.
So when does the rain and cool down show up? Scattered showers arrive overnight Sunday, with cooler air settling in on Monday.
