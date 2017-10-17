Car vs. semi crash sends teen to hospital in air ambulance

A serious crash between a car and a semi in Defiance County leaves a teen in the hospital Monday morning.

The crash occurred on US 127 at the intersection of State Route 249 in Washington Township around 8 a.m.

Police say 16-year-old Victoria Harbourt of Ney was headed southbound on US 127 in a Chevy Impala.

A semi driven by James Lee of Auburn, Indiana was headed westbound on State Route 249.

Police say Lee stopped at the posted stop sign, but failed to see the Impala driven by Harbourt. Lee pulled out into the intersection and hit Harbourt’s vehicle.

Police say Harbourt was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital where her condition is unknown.

Police say Lee was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

