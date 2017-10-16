Money Talks News: Making extra money during the holidays

Shopping for the holidays isn't cheap. One way to help pay for it? Making money at the same places you're spending money.

Every year retailers and other businesses pick up hundreds of thousands of part time employees.

It's a great way to earn some extra cash, maybe get an employee discount, maybe even a permanent job. Hiring is already well under way, so it's best to start applying now.

Who's doing all the hiring? According to various online sources, UPS will be adding more than 95,000 seasonal workers, Macy's 80,000, Target about 100,000.And that's just a small fraction of those that are doing the hiring.

Next time you drive around, or go to the mall, look at the businesses that are lining the road or the mall. All these people who do extra business during the holidays could use some extra help. Here are some tips to get hired.

According to website Snagajob, the three most important things employers look for in seasonal workers are positive attitude, willingness to work a flexible schedule and committing to work the entire season.

Another thing to keep in mind is that many employers ask select seasonal staff to stay on after the holidays. So this might be a great way to get your foot in the door toward a permanent job.

If you can use some extra holiday cash, might as well earn it where you spend it. And this is just one way to earn extra cash. There are a more ways to do so at the Money Talks News website and do a search for "making extra money."

