TPD identifies type of gun used in recent shootings

Toledo Police Chief George Kral took his frustrations with the recent surge of violence to twitter last week after three young adults were shot and killed.

Chief Kral said he can't say if last week's homicides are related, but does say detectives are waiting on ballistic and weapon testing results. That should help them determine if the homicides are linked in any way, including if the same gun was used to commit both crimes.

Police do know the gun used to kill two 18-year-olds, Deiyana Porter and Gregory Stone last Tuesday afternoon on Brighton was a high powered rifle.

"Yes we believe a rifle was used yes. And hopefully when we finish up our testing we can be a little more specific on the type and caliber and model it was," explained Chief Kral.

And though rumors are flying it was also a high caliber rifle used by the gunman to kill 25-year-old Dantana Cunningham inside this home on Lorain Street. Chief Kral said those are only rumors for now.

"The last thing I want to do is cause a panic in the city that someone is going around with a high powered rifle just shooting people. So we will wait until we get those results. If it comes out its the same weapon we will let your viewers know," said Chief Kral.

He also said as these cases are being actively investigated, police simply can't give out a lot of information for now. This is to ensure detectives can build a solid case and make an arrest.

But the Chief said safety of all who live and work in Toledo is always his top priority and doesn't believe there is any danger.

"It looks like these two individuals and the one the week before were specifically targeted for this. So I don't want your viewers to think they cant leave their homes to go to dinner of a movie without the fear of getting shot," said Chief Kral.

Anyone with any information about the two investigations is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

