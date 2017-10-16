UT uses personal app to increase safety on campus

An app is offering those who live on the University of Toledo Campus and those who visit an added sense of security.

It's a personal safety app that can turn someone's phone into a panic button both on an off campus. Rave Guardian is a free download and customized for students and staff on UT campus to get in touch with University police fast.

But a basic version is also available for anyone to download so users are armed if they visit to take in a game or event on campus.

Both versions of RAVE Guardian have a hot button for 911 and use GPS to get help to users way fast,

"It gives us a good starting point not only that students faculty staff can build a profile within the app and that information is provided to our campus police dispatch if there is emergency activation so we can learn medical information in advance to responding," said UTPD Chief Jeff Newton.

UTPD said the app is also a way to open the line of communications between police and students. It allows users to simply text a tip on a crime or even suspicious activity they see.

"We know students have their phones. They like text messaging then calling. We ask that they call for emergencies but if its something they want us to know they can text it over to us," Newton adds.

