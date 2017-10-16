The YWCA supports 'Me Too' harassment campaign

Following recent allegations of sexual harassment by former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein the hashtag "me too" has gained a following
The "me too" revolution is a way for women to be able to name themselves as victims of harassment.
Representatives from the YWCA said that most women have been victims of harassment. This can be any unwanted advance by another individual.
"We applaud those who are brave enough to come out and name themselves; but as the Rape Crisis Center we also stand with victims who are not able to come forward. We want everyone to know that help is available," said Deborah Stoll, with the YWCA.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Locally, the YWCA has been campaigning all month to encourage victims to come forward.
The "No More" campaign also encourages bystanders to be empowered speak up as well.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule violations.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Shopping for the holidays isn't cheap. One way to help pay for it? Making money at the same places you're spending money.More >>
Shopping for the holidays isn't cheap. One way to help pay for it? Making money at the same places you're spending money.More >>
Chief Kral said he can't say if last week's homicides are related, but does say detectives are waiting on ballistic and weapon testing results.More >>
Chief Kral said he can't say if last week's homicides are related, but does say detectives are waiting on ballistic and weapon testing results.More >>
An app is offering those who live on the University of Toledo Campus and those who visit an added sense of security.More >>
An app is offering those who live on the University of Toledo Campus and those who visit an added sense of security.More >>
The Treatment Reentry Awareness Community is one of the first drug treatment programs in a jail. It brings addiction counselors and sober addicts, like Jacob Spellis, into the Lucas County Jail.More >>
The Treatment Reentry Awareness Community is one of the first drug treatment programs in a jail. It brings addiction counselors and sober addicts, like Jacob Spellis, into the Lucas County Jail.More >>
Anyone who drives into downtown Toledo using the Anthony Wayne Trail needs to pay attention. Construction at the new gateway project will close the trail for four days.More >>
Anyone who drives into downtown Toledo using the Anthony Wayne Trail needs to pay attention. Construction at the new gateway project will close the trail for four days.More >>