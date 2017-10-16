The YWCA supports 'Me Too' harassment campaign

Following recent allegations of sexual harassment by former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein the hashtag "me too" has gained a following

The "me too" revolution is a way for women to be able to name themselves as victims of harassment.

Representatives from the YWCA said that most women have been victims of harassment. This can be any unwanted advance by another individual.

"We applaud those who are brave enough to come out and name themselves; but as the Rape Crisis Center we also stand with victims who are not able to come forward. We want everyone to know that help is available," said Deborah Stoll, with the YWCA.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Locally, the YWCA has been campaigning all month to encourage victims to come forward.

The "No More" campaign also encourages bystanders to be empowered speak up as well.

