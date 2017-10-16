Vacant church's roof collapses in east Toledo

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule violations.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Shopping for the holidays isn't cheap. One way to help pay for it? Making money at the same places you're spending money.More >>
Shopping for the holidays isn't cheap. One way to help pay for it? Making money at the same places you're spending money.More >>
Chief Kral said he can't say if last week's homicides are related, but does say detectives are waiting on ballistic and weapon testing results.More >>
Chief Kral said he can't say if last week's homicides are related, but does say detectives are waiting on ballistic and weapon testing results.More >>
An app is offering those who live on the University of Toledo Campus and those who visit an added sense of security.More >>
An app is offering those who live on the University of Toledo Campus and those who visit an added sense of security.More >>
The Treatment Reentry Awareness Community is one of the first drug treatment programs in a jail. It brings addiction counselors and sober addicts, like Jacob Spellis, into the Lucas County Jail.More >>
The Treatment Reentry Awareness Community is one of the first drug treatment programs in a jail. It brings addiction counselors and sober addicts, like Jacob Spellis, into the Lucas County Jail.More >>
Anyone who drives into downtown Toledo using the Anthony Wayne Trail needs to pay attention. Construction at the new gateway project will close the trail for four days.More >>
Anyone who drives into downtown Toledo using the Anthony Wayne Trail needs to pay attention. Construction at the new gateway project will close the trail for four days.More >>