Vacant church's roof collapses in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Fire crews were called on scene to a vacant church fire where the roof collapsed in east Toledo. 

The fire happened on Fourth Street near Steadman, Monday evening.

Crews will likely be on scene all night and are looking to demolish the church Tuesday morning. 

TFD said the church doesn't appear to be a danger to residents. 

