Ex-deputy pleads guilty in his neighbor's shooting death

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio deputy sheriff who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed suspect has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in a neighbor's fatal shooting.

Former Pike County Deputy Joel Jenkins pleaded guilty Monday in the December 2015 death of Jason Brady. Prosecutors dismissed other charges including involuntary manslaughter. A sentencing date hasn't been set.

Jenkins' attorney said Monday the shooting was a "tragic mistake."

Attorney Mark Collins says Brady asked Jenkins to demonstrate how to disarm someone. He says Jenkins checked to ensure the handgun chamber was clear but didn't recheck it when Brady requested another demonstration later and the gun fired, killing Brady.

Jenkins was acquitted of charges including murder in the March 2015 fatal shooting of an unarmed suspect after a police chase.

