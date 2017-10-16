AAA kicks off Teen Driver Safety week with announcement to back Ohio bill aimed to change driving for teens

AAA Representatives announced they're behind a bill aimed to increase restrictions on teen drivers to save lives.

An Ohio House bill would lengthen the time required to have a driving permit and restrict driving at night. This is all to decrease fatal crashes which is the leading cause of death among teens.

Monday marks the beginning of Teen Driver Safety week. Last year 124 teens died in fatal crashes in Ohio.

Driver's education trainers said extending the permit phase to 12 months will give new drivers a chance to experience all driving conditions.

Automotive trainer at AAA Mike Brown said 75 percent of teen crashes happen between 9 and midnight, changing the nighttime supervision hours just makes sense.

“So, it is a big problem amongst teens,” said Brown. “So anything that can be done to make teens safer and the roads safer for the rest of us is a benefit to us all."

House Bill 293 currently sits before the Transportation and Public Safety Committee.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.