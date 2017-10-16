Man attempts to hijack car while driver gets gas

A man is facing several charges after a wild attempt at carjacking a car in Michigan.

A 24-year-old woman was pumping gas at a metro Detroit gas station when a man walked up and jumped in her car.

The woman then immediately got into the passenger side seat and the carjacker took off with the gas pump host still attached to the vehicle.

A truck driver nearby saw what was happening and pulled the suspect out of the car.

The two struggled for a few minutes and the suspect ran away. He was later arrested.

