Wood County's health commissioner participates in 'Real Men Wear Pink'

Wood County's health commissioner is helping raise money for breast cancer research.

Ben Batey is one of ten northwest Ohio participants for "Real Men Wear Pink."

Batey will wear pink each day of October in hopes of raising $2,500 for the American Cancer Society.

He will also walk one mile across Wood County for every $100 contributed to the campaign.

