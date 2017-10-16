Today's weather has broken a string of 14 consecutive days warmer than normal.

And tonight may well be the coldest night of the fall season (so far).

The lowest temperature recorded this fall has been 38° on October 1st.

Patchy frost is possible getting Tuesday started. Lows may reach the 30s.

Sunshine will combine with a strong southwest breeze to warm it up quickly Tuesday.

It will get a little warmer each day Tuesday through Saturday.

Record highs this week are in the 80s FYI

Robert Shiels WTOL