Portion of I-75 to be completed Tuesday

A good portion of construction work on I-75 will be completed Tuesday.

Three new lanes will be open southbound from I-75 between I-280 which will hopefully make it easier to get around for drivers.

The new Stickney Avenue and Lagrange Street exit from southbound I-75 will be open as well.

That specific area has had exits closed causing traffic and business to decrease for years.

Local business owners and employees are thrilled to have the new roadways opening.

"That construction on 75 right here at this interchange, has caused a whole lot of confusion for a while so, I'm pretty sure everybody's going to be glad to get back to the normal flow of traffic and business and be able to access this plaza with ease coming from either direction of the expressway," said Kareem Cleveland, a store manager in Manhattan Plaza.

Drivers who travel in the area should beware of the change and take their time.

