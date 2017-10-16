Port Clinton warns parents about alarming instagram user

Port Clinton Police want parents to be aware of what they are calling an alarming instagram user.

Police said that young kids from the area reported talking to someone who at first they thought was another child. Then later on in the conversation that person would say he's an adult male.

Police said the conversations this person is having with children is extremely alarming and the incidents are going to be thoroughly investigated.

In some cases, some of the parents were not aware that their child was using instagram, police added.

