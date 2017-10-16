Three sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle, driver also injured

A landscaper and three of his co-workers are in the hospital after serious accident involving a vehicle Monday afternoon in Perrysburg.

The accident happened on East River Road in Perrysburg just after 2 p.m.

According to officials on the scene, the landscaper was returning from a unspecified trip and hit three of his co-workers with the vehicle while they were on break.

First responders transported the driver and the three workers to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials believe the incident was an accident, but are unsure of the cause.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.