Recipe 2: Avocado, Jalapeno and Feta Dip - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 2: Avocado, Jalapeno and Feta Dip

By Kelly Heidbreder

Ingredients:

  • ½ red onion (diced) 
  • 1 jalapeño (seeded and minced) 
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil 
  • 1 avocado (diced) 
  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro (chopped) 
  • ¾ cup crumbled feta cheese 
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil 
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook ½ diced red onions and 1 diced seeded jalapeño in olive oil for 6 minutes.
  2. Puree with 1 diced avocado, 1 cup cilantro, ¾ cup crumbled feta, ¼ cup lemon juice, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil and salt to taste.
  3. Serve with toasted bread and vegetable sticks.

?Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly