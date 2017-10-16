Recipe 1: Eggplant Ricotta Bruschetta - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recipe 1: Eggplant Ricotta Bruschetta

By Kelly Heidbreder

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium eggplant 
  • Kosher salt 
  • All-purpose flour for dredging 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • ¾ cup breadcrumbs 
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (Use more as needed) 
  • 2 large plum tomatoes (diced) 
  • 2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar 
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese 
  • Shredded fresh basil for topping 
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Thinly slice the eggplant into rounds and season with salt.
  2. Pour some flour into a shallow dish. Beat the eggs in another dish.
  3. In a third dish, mix the breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
  4. Dredge the eggplant in the flour, then dip in the eggs and coat with the breadcrumb mixture.
  5. Heat one tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  6. Working in batches, cook the eggplant until golden, about 2 minutes per side, adding more oil between batches, if necessary.
  7. Drain on paper towels and season with salt.
  8. Toss the tomatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and the vinegar in a bowl.
  9. Spoon some ricotta onto each eggplant slice.
  10. Top with the tomato mixture and basil.

