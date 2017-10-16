Dump truck hits Wendy's drive-thru wall

Rescue crews were on the scene of an incident at a Toledo Wendy's on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Wendy's on Airport Highway and Reynolds around 11:30 a.m.

Crews say a dump truck operator was putting down a dumpster when he accidentally pushed another dumpster into a wall of the restaurant.

The car suffered significant damage, but no one was injured as a result of the incident.

